Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’832 0.1%  SPI 17’640 0.1%  Dow 47’427 0.7%  DAX 23’768 0.2%  Euro 0.9334 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’653 0.0%  Gold 4’175 0.4%  Bitcoin 73’294 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8060 0.1%  Öl 63.5 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
TUI-Aktie im Aufwind: Was hinter dem Kurssprung steckt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: E-Autobauer verschärft Entkopplung von China - Zulieferer müssen alternative Standorte nutzen
Webinar: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst
Goldpreis: Gute Chance auf vierten Wochengewinn in Folge
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

28.11.2025 08:46:27

Finland GDP Shrinks More Than Estimated In Q3

(RTTNews) - Finland's economy contracted more than initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product shrank a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after falling 0.2 percent in the previous quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of decline was 0.1 percent.

The expenditure breakdown showed that government consumption fell 0.2 percent, while private consumption rose by 0.2 percent. Data showed that public investments were 4.0 percent lower, and net foreign demand was slightly unfavorable as exports grew 2.0 percent amid a 2.1 percent rise in imports.

On a yearly basis, GDP shrank 0.6 percent in the third quarter, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in the second quarter.

In October, the Finnish economy contracted 0.1 percent annually versus a 0.2 percent decline in September.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
NVIDIA-Aktie als KI-Branchenprimus - Microsofts AI-Chef warnt vor Extrem-Szenarien
PUMA-Aktie hebt ab: Fila-Mutter Anta könnte für deutsche Sportartikelhersteller bieten
Grosse Käufe von Alphabet- und Meta-Aktien: Cathie Wood baut KI-Strategie um:
Bitcoin überwindet die Marke von 91'000 US-Dollar - Erholung setzt sich fort
Sika-Aktie kaum verändert: Sika bestätigt Strategie und Wachstumsziele für 2028
KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Rieter-Aktie zieht prompt an: CEO ist unzufrieden mit Aktienkursentwicklung
HENSOLDT Aktie News: HENSOLDT am Donnerstagvormittag mit Aufschlag
Ruhiger Handel: SMI schliesst nahe der Nulllinie -- DAX Erholung setzt sich gebremst fort -- US-Börsen bleiben wegen "Thanksgiving" geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: So hat Jeremy Grantham investiert
Einblicke ins Portfolio
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
Das sind die 20 grössten Banken Europas.
Bildquelle: Markus Pfaff / Shutterstock.com
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
Die milliardenschwere Gates-Stiftung, ins Leben gerufen von Bill und Melinda Gates, verwaltet ih ...
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1409 -0.0008
-0.07

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
09:00 WDH: Menschen mit Behinderung haben es schwer am Arbeitsmarkt
08:58 Kreise: Koalition will Lockerungen vom Verbrenner-Aus in EU ab 2035
08:57 Rentenpaket soll bleiben - Weitere Reform angepeilt
08:51 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Wacker Chemie relativieren Vortagesgewinn - JPMorgan-Abstufung
09:00 PUMA-Aktie gibt nach Spekulationen über Übernahme leicht nach
08:46 Mehr Kaufkraft: Reallöhne gleichen Verluste der Vorjahre aus
08:45 CSU-Landesgruppenchef: Rechne mit Mehrheit für Rentenpaket
08:44 Trotz Vettels Rat: Hamilton frustriert und einsilbig
08:38 Korruptionsbehörden: Durchsuchung bei Selenskyjs Bürochef
08:33 Deutschland: Einfuhrpreise gehen erneut zurück - aber weniger als erwartet