Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’037 1.2%  SPI 17’915 1.1%  Dow 48’351 -0.2%  DAX 24’230 0.2%  Euro 0.9360 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’753 0.6%  Gold 4’304 0.0%  Bitcoin 68’369 -2.7%  Dollar 0.7969 0.1%  Öl 60.4 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kartellamt genehmigt Panzer-Projekt von Rheinmetall und KNDS - Aktie dennoch in Rot - auch HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS deutlich tiefer
Strategischer Ausblick für 2026: Deutsche Bank bleibt für den S&P 500 zuversichtlich
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren
Aktien uneins: UBS und Julius Bär im Visier der US-Politiker
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

15.12.2025 18:45:46

Eurozone Industrial Production Growth Strongest In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - Euro area industrial production increased at the fastest pace in five months in October led by robust output growth in the energy sector and non-durable goods manufacturing, preliminary data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Monday.

The industrial production index for Eurozone rose a calendar adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year following a 1.2 percent increase in September. Economists had forecast a 1.9 percent gain.

The pace of increase in production was the strongest since May, when output grew 3.0 percent.

Non-durable consumer goods sector logged a 4.9 percent surge in production, which was the biggest increase among the main industrial sectors. This was followed by a 4.5 percent rise in the energy output.

Production of durable consumer goods was 0.7 percent higher from a year ago. Both capital goods and intermediate goods output increased 0.5 percent each.

In the EU, industrial production rose 1.9 percent year-on-year after a 2.0 percent increase in the previous month. Growth was led by the production of non-durable consumer goods and energy. Among the EU member states, the biggest annual gains in industrial production were registered in Ireland, Latvia, Greece and Sweden. The worst declines were observed in Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary.

Industrial production in the euro area rose for a second straight month in the monthly comparison, up 0.8 percent in October after a 0.2 percent increase in September. That was in line with economists' expectations. Eurozone manufacturing activity weakened in November as new orders decreased signaling fresh headwinds to demand, results of the S&P Global purchasing managers' survey showed earlier this month.

Output expanded for the ninth month in a row, while factory job losses intensified and inventory levels were depleted at a faster rate the survey showed.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktien von Stadler Rail und Siemens uneins: SBB-Chef nimmt Stellung zur Vergabe des Milliardenauftrags
Kartellamt genehmigt Panzer-Projekt von Rheinmetall und KNDS - Aktie dennoch in Rot - auch HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS deutlich tiefer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
iRobot-Aktie 73 Prozent im Minus: Insolvenzantrag gestellt
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren
Trump-Personalie sorgt für Bewegung: Krypto-Markt hofft auf neue Dynamik für Bitcoin
EMA gibt grünes Licht für höhere Wegovy-Dosis: Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Intel-Aktie reagiert auf mögliche Milliardenübernahme eines KI-Startups

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1381 -0.0015
-0.13

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
18:49 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Nahe den Rekorden wird die Luft dünner
18:30 USA weisen auf Offenheit Russlands für EU-Beitritt von Ukraine hin
18:28 US-Beamter: Trump will mit Europäern telefonieren
18:21 Merz: Chance auf echten Friedensprozess für Ukraine
18:21 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX zum Wochenstart erholt
18:17 Putin enteignet aus besetzten Gebieten geflohene Ukrainer
18:15 Ukraine: Erstmals russisches U-Boot außer Gefecht gesetzt
18:12 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax-Gewinn schmilzt etwas zusammen
18:11 Bitcoin fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Anfang Dezember
18:10 Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Nahe den Rekordhöhen wird die Luft dünner