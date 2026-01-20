Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’118 -1.2%  SPI 18’124 -1.1%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 24’579 -1.5%  Euro 0.9268 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’851 -1.3%  Gold 4’734 1.3%  Bitcoin 71’853 -2.7%  Dollar 0.7905 -0.9%  Öl 64.0 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Friedensrat geplant: Trump droht Frankreich mit Zöllen von 200 Prozent
DocMorris-Aktie rutscht ab: Unternehmen wächst 2025 zweistellig in Lokalwährungen - EBITDA-Ausblick tiefer
BKW-Aktie tiefrot: Energiekonzern nimmt Wertkorrektur auf Kohlekraftwerk Wilhelmshaven vor
Komax-Aktie dennoch höher: Kabelmaschinenhersteller spürt 2025 Kundenzurückhaltung
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

20.01.2026 10:54:34

Eurozone Current Account Surplus Shrinks In November

(RTTNews) - The euro area current account surplus declined sharply in November as the surplus on goods trade decreased and the primary income deficit widened, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The seasonally and working-day-adjusted current account surplus fell to EUR 9.0 billion from EUR 27.0 billion in October. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled EUR 23.0 billion.

The surplus on goods trade shrank to EUR 24 billion from EUR 33 billion in the previous month, and the surplus on services decreased to EUR 12 billion from EUR 13 billion.

The primary income deficit rose to EUR 12.0 billion from EUR 3 billion. At the same time, the shortfall in secondary income narrowed to EUR 15 billion from EUR 16 billion.

In the twelve months to November, the current account surplus was EUR 267 billion, or 1.7 percent of GDP. However, this was down from EUR 414 billion, or 2.7 percent of GDP, in the same period last year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
Krypto News: Ethereum auf Weg zu $15.000 bis 2027
ams-OSRAM-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Rückkaufangebot über 300 Millionen Euro nur teilweise genutzt
Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Streit: SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich knapp unter 25'000-Punkte-Marke -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Grönland-Spannungen im Fokus: Das treibt die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS teils an
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittag im Aufwind
Jefferies & Company Inc. bescheinigt Buy für SAP SE-Aktie
BKW-Aktie tiefrot: Energiekonzern nimmt Wertkorrektur auf Kohlekraftwerk Wilhelmshaven vor
Nestlé-Aktie erhält von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) Bewertung: Buy
DroneShield-Aktie setzt Rally fort: Sind die Kursgewinne gerechtfertigt?

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1490 -0.0038
-0.33

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
10:54 Deutsche Anleihen: Kursverluste - Japanische Renditen steigen
10:50 Basis auf Chagos-Inseln: Trump greift London scharf an
10:42 Warum die Ölpreise fallen
10:42 Salzgitter-Aktie dank Oddo BHF im Höhenflug
10:29 Materialmangel entspannt sich - vor allem für Autoindustrie
10:29 'Wetten, dass..?'-Gerüchte um die Kaulitz-Zwillinge
10:28 DAVOS/US-Finanzminister zur Zollfrage: 'Entspannt euch'
10:13 Auftragspolster der deutschen Industrie wächst weiter
10:10 DGB-Chefin gegen 'Krisen- und Verzichtserzählung'
10:10 ROUNDUP/Hypoport: Wachstum bei Europace stoppt - Aktie sackt deutlich ab