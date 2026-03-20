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20.03.2026 11:41:13

Eurozone Current Account Surplus Highest Since Mid 2024

(RTTNews) - The euro area current account surplus increased in January to the highest level since June 2024, data from the European Central Bank showed Friday.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 38 billion from EUR 13 billion in December. This was the highest since June 2024, when the surplus totalled EUR 46.7 billion.

The surplus on trade in goods increased to EUR 33 billion from EUR 19 billion and that on services rose to EUR 16 billion from EUR 14 billion. Primary income showed a surplus of EUR 4 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 4 billion in the previous month. The shortfall in the secondary income remained unchanged at EUR 15 billion. During twelve months to January, the current account surplus declined to EUR 261 billion, or 1.6 percent of euro area GDP, from EUR 377 billion or 2.5 percent a year earlier.

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GBP/EUR 1.1580 -0.0016
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