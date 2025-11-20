Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’567 0.3%  SPI 17’290 0.4%  Dow 46’139 0.1%  DAX 23’343 0.8%  Euro 0.9291 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’586 0.8%  Gold 4’063 -0.4%  Bitcoin 73’918 0.4%  Dollar 0.8060 0.0%  Öl 64.2 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
BNP Paribas-Aktie springt an: Höherer Kapitalpuffer in Planung
Carlo Gavazzi-Aktie: Halbjahresverlust wegen Werkschliessung in Malta
Bitcoin-Konkurrent: Arthur Hayes und Winklevoss-Capital glauben an Zcash
Sunrise-Aktie im Minus: Über Ergebnis des ausgelaufenen Klasse-A ADS-Programms informiert
Fundamenta Group-Aktie freundlich: 2024/25 Portfoliowert und Mieterträge gesteigert
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

20.11.2025 11:26:52

Eurozone Construction Output Falls For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output declined for the second straight month in September, Eurostat reported Thursday.

Construction output logged a monthly fall of 0.5 percent, following a 0.2 percent drop in August.

Construction of buildings declined 1.3 percent and specialized construction activities slid 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, civil engineering output was up 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, construction output dropped 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 1.0 percent increase in August.

In the EU27, construction output remained flat on month in September but increased 0.5 percent from the prior year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in production in construction were recorded in the Czech Republic, Spain and France. On the other hand, the highest increases were seen in Hungary, Romania and Slovenia.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch DZ BANK
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Warburg Research stuft Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Hold ein
NVIDIA-Aktie profitiert: Gewinn und Umsatz klettern weiter kräftig
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochabend auf grünem Terrain
Blicke auf NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Wall Street letztendlich verhalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Rheinmetall-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen

Top-Rankings

Bridgewaters Q3-Umbau: Diese Aktien rückten in den Fokus
Portfolio-Überblick
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Im dritten Quartal 2025 hat sich in David Einhorns Greenlight Capital-Portfolio erneut einiges g ...
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1347 0.0029
0.26

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
11:27 F-35-Deal mit Saudi-Arabien löst Empörung in Israel aus
11:23 Landesweite Stromausfälle in der Ukraine nach Angriffen
11:23 ROUNDUP: Rüstungszulieferer Renk erwartet keine schnellen Sprünge - Kurs sinkt
11:23 Bürgerentscheid zu Olympia-Bewerbung in NRW im April 2026
11:22 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Deutsche KI-Hoffnungen dank Nvidia im Aufwind
11:17 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia steigt gen Rekord - KI-Gigant liefert und beruhigt Markt
11:06 Fraport-Chef erwartet pünktlichere Flüge mit neuem Terminal
11:10 Warum sich die Ölpreise etwas erholen könnnen
10:49 ROUNDUP: Klimakonferenz soll nächstes Jahr in der Türkei stattfinden
10:39 Luftfahrt verpasst Klimaziele - Sonderabgabe für Luxus?