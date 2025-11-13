European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Quarterly national accounts from the UK and industrial production from the euro area are the major reports due on Thursday.

At 1.30 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes unemployment data for the third quarter. The jobless rate is expected to rise to 7.6 percent from 7.5 percent in the second quarter.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade data. The economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.3 percent expansion in the second quarter.

In the meantime, consumer prices from Sweden and industrial production from Romania are due. Economists expect inflation to remain unchanged at 0.9 percent in October.

At 2.30 am ET, producer prices are due from Switzerland.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area industrial production figures for September. Economists expect industrial output to grow 2.1 percent year-on-year, faster than the 1.1 percent rise in August.