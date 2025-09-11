Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’277 0.5%  SPI 17’016 0.4%  Dow 45’491 -0.5%  DAX 23’700 0.3%  Euro 0.9352 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’384 0.4%  Gold 3’635 -0.2%  Bitcoin 91’033 0.0%  Dollar 0.7969 -0.3%  Öl 66.6 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Arbeitslosenhilfe-Anträge in den USA auf höchstem Stand seit 2021
Meta-Aktie stabil: Verbraucherschützer mit Sammelklage gegen Meta in Deutschland
Syngenta: Moody's hebt Ausblick an
Türkische Notenbank: Leitzins überraschend deutlich gesenkt
Commerzbank-Aktie in Rot: Betriebsrat ebnet Weg für Stellenabbau
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

11.09.2025 14:59:01

ECB Holds Rate Steady As Expected, Trims 2026 Growth Projection

(RTTNews) - The European Central Bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, and raised the euro area growth projection for this year while inflation forecasts were stable.

The Governing Council, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, held the deposit rate steady at 2.00 percent. The refinancing rate was left unchanged at 2.15 percent and the marginal lending rate at 2.40 percent.

Eurozone interest rates were last revised in June when they were reduced by 25-basis points. The bank had cut interest rates by a quarter basis points each in every rate-setting session since September last year.

The bank also released the latest ECB Staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area economy. Inflation forecasts were largely unchanged, while growth projections were revised.

The ECB Staff projected Eurozone headline inflation to average 2.1 percent this year, 1.7 percent next year and 1.9 percent in 2027.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, was expected to average 2.4 percent this year, 1.9 percent next year and 1.8 percent in 2027.

The Eurozone economy was projected to grow by 1.2 percent this year, which was faster than the 0.9 percent expected in June. The growth projection for next year was trimmed to 1.0 percent, while the projection for 2027 was unchanged at 1.3 percent.

"The Governing Council is determined to ensure that inflation stabilizes at its 2 percent target in the medium term," the ECB reiterated. "It will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance."

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed am Limit: Experten halten Bitcoinkurs von 2 Millionen US-Dollar für möglich
Anleger warten auf Impulse: Goldpreis korrigiert nach Rekordständen
EZB-Zinsentscheid: SMI etwas höher -- DAX mit leichtem Plus -- Wall Street fester erwartet -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien - Börse in Japan mit Allzeithoch
Idorsia-Aktie kaum verändert: Idorsia legt neue Analysen zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant vor
NVIDIA-Aktie im Aufwind: Strategische Investition in Quantencomputing-Startup QuEra
Synopsys präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
SMG-Aktie: SMG treibt Börsengang voran - 4,5 Milliarden Marktkapitalisierung angestrebt
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall zieht am Donnerstagmittag an
RENK-Aktie legt zu: RENK baut Produktion für steigende Panzer-Nachfrage um
Klarna-Aktien überzeugen beim Börsendebüt

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1554 -0.0011
-0.09

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}