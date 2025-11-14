Britische Pfund - Euro GBP - EUR
14.11.2025 08:23:11
Dutch Export Growth Improves To 2.6% In September
(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the fourth successive month in September, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Friday.
Exports rose 2.6 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in August.
Dutch companies mainly exported more machinery, transport equipment, and minerals, the agency said.
Imports were 1.7 percent higher compared to last year amid more inflows of minerals, machinery, and transport equipment.
In the CBS Export Radar of November, conditions for exports were slightly less favorable than in the September radar.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung schwindet: SMI vor tieferem Start -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte am Freitag mit knappen Verlusten starten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenschluss unterdessen kaum verändert erwartet. An Asiens Börsen geht es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.