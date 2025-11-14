Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’761 -0.3%  SPI 17’545 -0.5%  Dow 47’457 -1.7%  DAX 24’042 -1.4%  Euro 0.9213 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’743 -0.8%  Gold 4’164 -0.2%  Bitcoin 77’085 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7914 -0.2%  Öl 63.8 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Sonova-Aktie: Jahresziele nach starken Zahlen bestätigt
Bechtle-Aktie: Umsatz und Gewinn steigen - Ausblick 2025 bestätigt
So bewegt sich der Franken zum Euro und Dollar
Julius Bär-Aktie: Doppelspitze für Heimmarkt Schweiz
Swiss Re-Aktie: Gewinn nach neun Monaten deutlich gesteigert
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

14.11.2025 08:23:11

Dutch Export Growth Improves To 2.6% In September

(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the fourth successive month in September, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Friday.

Exports rose 2.6 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in August.

Dutch companies mainly exported more machinery, transport equipment, and minerals, the agency said.

Imports were 1.7 percent higher compared to last year amid more inflows of minerals, machinery, and transport equipment.

In the CBS Export Radar of November, conditions for exports were slightly less favorable than in the September radar.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DroneShield-Aktie bricht um über 30 Prozent ein: Grosse Insiderverkäufe belasten den Kurs
Siemens-Aktie im Minus: Siemens plant Abspaltung eines Drittels der Healthineers-Anteile
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie mit Kursrutsch nach schwacher Bilanz - Experten zeigen sich dennoch optimistisch
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
RENK-Aktie höher: Rüstungsboom sorgt für Rekordaufträge und kräftiges Gewinnplus
pbb-Aktie in Rot: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank rechnet 2025 mit Vorsteuerverlust von über 200 Millionen Euro
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester
Sixt-Aktie trotzdem leichter: Autovermieter steigert Gewinn, senkt aber Umsatzerwartung leicht
Deutsche Telekom-Analyse: Outperform-Bewertung für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie von Bernstein Research
Ausblick: Siemens Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1282 -0.0039
-0.34

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Siemens Energy auf 'Buy' - Ziel 134 Euro
08:30 Finanzkonzern W&W bestätigt Jahresziele
08:30 Chinas Wirtschaft zeigt weiter Anzeichen der Abkühlung
08:18 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax kaum verändert nach Rally und Korrektur
08:16 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ziele für 2028 sorgen für Kursfeuerwerk bei Siemens Energy
07:52 Nagarro-Aktie: Mehr verdient - Aktienrückkauf
07:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für RWE auf 54 Euro - 'Buy'
07:49 Bechtle-Aktie: Erwartungen übertroffen - Jahresziele bestätigt
07:45 Swiss Re-Aktie: Gewinnsprung dank geringer Katastrophenschäden
07:30 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Dax etwas höher erwartet