China Industrial Output Climbs 4.8% On Year In November

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in China was up 4.8 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 5.0 percent and down from 4.9 percent in October.

The bureau also said that retail sales rose an annual 1.3 percent, well shy of forecasts for a gain of 3.0 percent and down from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment slumped 2.6 percent on year, missing forecasts for a loss of 2.4 percent after slumping 1.7 percent a month earlier.

The jobless rate came in at 5.1 percent, unchanged and as expected.