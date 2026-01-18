Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’414 -0.5%  SPI 18’528 -0.4%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 25’297 -0.2%  Euro 0.9315 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’029 -0.2%  Gold 4’595 -0.5%  Bitcoin 76’607 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8026 -0.1%  Öl 64.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526McDonald's950605Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Elon Musk fordert Rekordsumme: Microsoft-Aktie und OpenAI im Visier der Justiz
UBS-Aktie: Geplante Fusion von drei Immobilienfonds überwindet eine Hürde
Konfrontationskurs nach dem 6. Januar: Trump geht juristisch gegen JPMorgan Chase vor
Alphabet-Aktie: Berufung gegen Google-Urteil und 4-Billionen-Meilenstein
Grönland-Eskalation: Autoindustrie warnt vor Folgen von Trumps neuen Strafzöllen
Suche...
eToro entdecken
18.01.2026 23:30:55

China Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q4 figures for gross domestic product and December data for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

GDP is expected to rise 1.0 percent on quarter and 4.5 percent on year, easing from 1.1 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year in Q3. Industrial production is ripped to gain 5.1 percent on year, up from 4.8 percent in November. Retail sales are seen higher by an annual 1.1 percent, easing from 1.3 percent in the previous month.

Fixed Asset Investment is expected to sink 3.1 percent on year after slipping 2.6 percent a month earlier. House prices are expected to shed2.0 percent on year after losing 2.4 percent in November. The jobless rate is pegged at 5.2 percent, up from 5.1 percent a month earlier.

Japan will see November numbers for core machinery orders and its tertiary industry index. Machinery orders are expected to decline 5.2 percent on month and a gain of 4.9 percent on year. That follows the 7.0 percent monthly gain and the 12.5 percent annual gain in October. The tertiary industry index had a score of -0.7 in October.

Australia will see December results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute; in November, the index was up 0.3 percent on month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
UBS-Aktie schliesslich schwächer: Erste Genehmigung für nationale Bankenlizenz in den USA erhalten
Super Micro Computer Aktie News: Super Micro Computer verteuert sich am Abend kräftig
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktienmarkt 2026: S&P 500 könnte Anleger trotz starker Vorjahre positiv überraschen
Dezember 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
RWE-Aktie: Bernstein Research gibt Outperform-Bewertung bekannt
Top-IPOs 2026: Sechs Unternehmen mit Aussicht auf Rekordbörsengänge

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:26 Kiews Oberbefehlshaber Syrskyj kündigt neue Offensive an
21:54 Starmer telefoniert mit Trump: Zölle gegen Verbündete 'falsch'
21:52 Prognosen: Erfolg für Rechtspopulist bei Wahl in Portugal
21:34 ROUNDUP: EU organisiert wegen Trumps Zoll-Drohungen Sondergipfel
21:30 EU organisiert wegen Trumps Zoll-Drohungen Sondergipfel
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:14 USA begründen Grönland-Vorgehen: wollen Konflikt vermeiden
20:14 Schah-Sohn Pahlavi kündigt Rückkehr in den Iran an
20:04 WOCHENAUSBLICK 2: US-Zolldrohungen könnten Dax-Rekordfahrt vorerst stoppen
19:59 ROUNDUP 3: EU berät über Konter nach Trumps Zoll-Drohung