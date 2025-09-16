Brazil Jobless Rate Falls To Record Low

(RTTNews) - Brazil's unemployment rate decreased to a record low in the three months ending in July, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate dropped to 6.2 percent in the May to July period from 5.8 percent in the April to June period. Further, this was the lowest in the historical series that began in 2012.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.

During the February-April quarter, the rate was 6.6 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 6.12 million, falling by 14.2 percent, or 1.0 million people, compared to the previous quarter.