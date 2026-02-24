Australia Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release January figures for consumer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In December, inflation was up 0.6 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year. The trimmed mean was up 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year and the weighted mean rose 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year.

Australia also will see Q4 numbers for construction work done, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.2 percent on quarter following the 0.7 percent contraction in Q3.

Singapore will provide Q4 data for gross domestic product, with forecast suggesting an increase of 1.9 percent on quarter following a 2.4 percent gain in the three months prior.

Japan will see producer price data for January, with forecasts expecting no change at an annual 2.6 percent.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.25 percent.

Hong Kong will release January inflation data and Q4 GDP numbers. In December, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year. GDP is expected to rise 1.0 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year, up from 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year in the three months prior.

Taiwan will see January figures for unemployment; in December, the jobless rate was 3.35 percent.