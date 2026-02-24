Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’013 1.0%  SPI 19’199 0.8%  Dow 49’175 0.8%  DAX 24’986 0.0%  Euro 0.9115 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’117 0.0%  Gold 5’144 -1.6%  Bitcoin 49’652 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7742 -0.1%  Öl 71.3 -0.3% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Tesla11448018
24.02.2026 23:31:12

Australia Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release January figures for consumer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In December, inflation was up 0.6 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year. The trimmed mean was up 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year and the weighted mean rose 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year.

Australia also will see Q4 numbers for construction work done, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.2 percent on quarter following the 0.7 percent contraction in Q3.

Singapore will provide Q4 data for gross domestic product, with forecast suggesting an increase of 1.9 percent on quarter following a 2.4 percent gain in the three months prior.

Japan will see producer price data for January, with forecasts expecting no change at an annual 2.6 percent.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.25 percent.

Hong Kong will release January inflation data and Q4 GDP numbers. In December, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year. GDP is expected to rise 1.0 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year, up from 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year in the three months prior.

Taiwan will see January figures for unemployment; in December, the jobless rate was 3.35 percent.

22:38 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne vor Trump-Rede - KI-Entspannung
22:25 ROUNDUP/TV-Wahldebatte: Hagel und Özdemir grenzen sich von AfD ab
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne vor Trump-Rede - Entspannung beim KI-Thema
22:11 Tausende Slowaken protestieren für Ukraine und gegen Fico
22:04 AKTIE IM FOKUS: PayPal steigen weiter nach fortgesetzten Übernahmespekulationen
21:33 ROUNDUP: UN-Vollversammlung fordert Waffenruhe und Frieden in Ukraine
21:32 Hagel greift AfD an: 'Werden Menschen vor Ihnen beschützen'
21:21 Tausende in Berlin zeigen Solidarität mit der Ukraine
20:59 Devisen: Euro wenig verändert
20:47 ROUNDUP 2: Union und SPD kippen Klimaschutz-Regel für neue Heizungen