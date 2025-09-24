Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’103 -0.2%  SPI 16’803 -0.1%  Dow 46’293 -0.2%  DAX 23’611 0.4%  Euro 0.9350 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’472 0.6%  Gold 3’774 0.3%  Bitcoin 89’279 0.7%  Dollar 0.7924 0.1%  Öl 68 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Wenig Bewegung bei US-Dollar, Franken und Euro
Goldpreis im Fokus: Rücksetzer nach Allzeithoch
Galderma-Aktie: Neue Daten zu Ästhetik-Portfolio für Schönheitskongress angekündigt
Swisscom-Aktie: Telekomanbieterin will wohl Jobs verlagern
DHL-Aktie: DHL Express erweitert Luftfrachtkapazität ab Hanoi
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

24.09.2025 07:42:49

Australia Inflation At 1-Year High

(RTTNews) - Australia's consumer price inflation rose to a year high in August, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

The monthly CPI indicator rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in July. The rate marked the highest since July 2024.

The largest contributors to the annual inflation were housing, food and non-alcoholic beverages and alcohol and tobacco.

Excluding volatile items and holiday travel, inflation advanced to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent in July.

Meanwhile, annual trimmed mean inflation eased to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent in the previous month.

Reflecting higher electricity costs, annual housing inflation climbed to 4.5 percent from 3.6 percent in July. Electricity costs surged 24.6 percent from the last year. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a steady pace of 3.0 percent in August. Holiday travel and accommodation prices rose at a slower pace of 1.1 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK: So entwickeln sich Rüstungsaktien am Dienstag
Goldpreis-Rally: Warum Goldman Sachs bis 2026 neue Rekorde voraussagt
Plug Power-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Analysten-Upgrade beflügelt Brennstoffzellenhersteller
Nach Milliardendeal mit OpenAI: Experten sehen für die NVIDIA-Aktie noch mehr Potenzial
Santhera-Aktie bricht jedoch zweistellig ein: Santhera setzt sich nach deutlichem Umsatzplus im Halbjahr höhere Ziele
Berkshire Hathaway steigt aus: Warren Buffett verkauft alle BYD-Anteile - Aktie unter Druck
Bitcoin-Abflüsse auf Rekordhoch: Steht der Kryptomarkt vor einer Angebotslücke?
D-Wave-Aktie nach Kapitalerhöhung wieder im Plus - Erholung nach Rückschlag
UBS-Aktie letztlich im Plus: Mit Frankreich im Steuerstreit geeinigt
Nach Bitcoin-Erfolg: BlackRock plant wohl tokenisierte ETFs

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/AUD 2.0388 -0.0111
-0.54

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün

Die asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am Mittwoch freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag richtungslos, während der deutsche Leitindex Aufschläge verbuchte. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich abwärts.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}