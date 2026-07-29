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30.07.2026 00:04:09

Australia Building Approval Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release June figures for building permits, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, approvals were down 1.1 percent on month and up 10.3 percent on year.

Australia also will see import and export prices for the second quarter; in the three months prior, import prices were up 0.1 percent on quarter and export prices rose 0.5 percent.

New Zealand will see July results for the business confidence index from ANZ and the activity index from NBNZ; in June, the business confidence index had a score of 36.6, while the activity index was up 36.9 percent.

Singapore will provide Q2 unemployment data; in the previous quarter, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.

Japan will see July results for its household confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 34.2 - up from 33.8 in June.

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