Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’887 -0.1%  SPI 17’729 -0.1%  Dow 48’458 -0.5%  DAX 24’186 -0.5%  Euro 0.9346 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’721 -0.6%  Gold 4’300 0.5%  Bitcoin 71’880 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7959 0.1%  Öl 61.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Helvetia Baloise46664220Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526
Top News
Aktien von Tilray, Aurora und Canopy Growth profitieren von politischer Fantasie in den USA
Broadcom steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig - Aktie dennoch im Minus
Analysten im Fokus: Starke Studiendaten und der CureVac-Deal stützen Bewertung der BioNTech-Aktie
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: iKonzern erleidet juristische Niederlage im Kartellrechtsstreit mit Epic Games
Was sind ETNs? Das steckt hinter den börsengehandelten Schuldverschreibungen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
12.12.2025 21:32:12

Crude Oil Showing A Lack Of Direction After Yesterday's Slump

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Following the steep drop seen in the previous session, the price of crude oil has shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Friday.

Crude for January delivery was last seen trading down $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $57.40 a barrel after plunging $0.86 or 1.5 percent to $57.60 a barrel in Thursday's session.

The choppy trading on the day came as traders kept an eye on the latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine as well as escalating tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela.

Crude oil pries had moved notably higher early in the session after the U.S. Treasury imposed new sanctions against three of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's relatives as well as six companies shipping the South American country's oil.

"Nicolas Maduro and his criminal associates in Venezuela are flooding the United States with drugs that are poisoning the American people," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 11’366.21 10’840.81
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’509.38 3’361.00
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’538.53 3’395.12
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 667.71 634.19
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 27’910.01 27’126.95
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 280.37 181.86
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 58.24 49.53
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 1’810.02 1’550.65

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Idorsia-Aktie schnellt hoch: Schlafmittel mit Prix Galien Bridges Award ausgezeichnet - weitere Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan veröffentlicht
KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Marktturbulenzen: Warum die Oracle-Zahlen auch Aktien von SAP, Softbank und NVIDIA treffen unter Druck setzen
Warum der Bitcoin fällt: Analyst erkennt Einflussfaktoren rund um Donald Trump
So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Bitcoin von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Bernstein Research bescheinigt Outperform für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schliesst uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen enden am Donnerstag leichter

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 50/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 50/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
20:52 Devisen: Euro hält sich nach jüngsten Gewinnen zum US-Dollar stabil
20:26 ROUNDUP 2: EU friert russisches Vermögen dauerhaft ein
20:24 Mont-Blanc-Tunnel nach Bauarbeiten wieder geöffnet
20:24 Russischer Luftangriff beschädigt Schiff bei Odessa
20:11 Aktien New York: Verluste - KI-Bedenken rücken wieder in den Vordergrund
19:53 Trump: Thailand und Kambodscha bereit zu Ende der Kämpfe
19:41 POLITIK/ROUNDUP 2: Söder fährt bisher schlechtestes Ergebnis als CSU-Chef ein
19:39 USA heben Sanktionen gegen brasilianischen Bundesrichter auf
19:22 ROUNDUP: EU friert russisches Vermögen dauerhaft ein
19:16 Klage gegen Bau von Trumps Ballsaal eingereicht