Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’019 -1.0%  SPI 16’709 -1.1%  Dow 45’787 -0.2%  DAX 23’329 -1.8%  Euro 0.9329 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’372 -1.3%  Gold 3’689 0.3%  Bitcoin 91’505 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7867 -1.0%  Öl 68.5 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Deal mit NVIDIA treibt CoreWeave-Aktie: Analysten sehen weiteres Potenzial
Opendoor-Aktie nach Höhenflug im Rückwärtsgang: Drastischer Stellenabbau und Führungswechsel
Ford-Aktie tiefer: Bis zu Tausend Stellen in Köln gestrichen
PayPal-Aktie im Minus: Neue Features für Krypto und personalisierte Links
Trump plant Milliarden-Klage gegen 'New York Times' - Aktie leichter
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
16.09.2025 20:42:53

Crude Oil Jumps Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Rate Cut Expectations

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Crude oil has moved sharply higher on Tuesday amid the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war while investors turned their focus to the decision US Federal Reserve will make on interest rates tomorrow. WTI Crude Oil for October delivery was last seen trading up by $1.22 (or 1.93%) at $64.52 per barrel.

On the geopolitical front, in an attempt to stall Russia's aggression, Ukraine has targeted Russia's energy assets since August. Ukrainian drones have hit at least 10 refineries so far.

According to a Reuters' report, Russian oil major Transneft has announced plans to cut output following Ukrainian attacks on ports and refineries.

Russia accounts for 9% of global oil production. With the threat of "secondary sanctions" by the US and EU looming, this news has increased supply side concerns.

In the Middle East, standing in solidarity with Qatar, the gulf countries condemned the aerial attacks on Doha last week by Israeli Defense Forces. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has asked Qatar to continue its mediatory role between Israel and Palestine.

Israel, however, reiterated its commitment to flush out Hamas militants and leaders "wherever they are."

Supply side concerns for crude oil remain due to the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war and this newly developed Middle East crisis.

A decision on interest rates will be announced tomorrow by the US Federal Reserve, with the crucial FOMC meeting underway. The announcement could alter the dollar price and thereby crude oil prices.

Aside from this, traders are looking forward to the crude inventory data from the US to be released on Wednesday at 10:30 am ET.

OPEC+ officials are reportedly planning to meet in Vienna this Thursday and Friday to discuss production capacities. The cartel has already agreed to raise production by 137,000 barrels per day beginning in October.

Notably, crude oil prices have declined by about 8% year-to-date.

The trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump is now directionless as the "reciprocal tariffs" were decreed as "illegal" by an appeals court on August 29.

This judgment is contested by the US administration in the US Supreme Court, which will begin hearing the case in November. With many economic majors signing pacts with the US on trade and a few other working on a framework, this development has brought the trade scene to a standstill.

Analysts feel that a slowdown in global economic growth would ease oil demand in the near-term. This, along with oversupply concerns due to OPEC cartel's decision can collectively weigh on oil prices.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 9’668.71 9’192.27
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 2’969.10 2’856.06
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 2’993.76 2’885.05
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 564.91 538.92
Goldbarren 250 g philoro - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 23’766.77 23’055.67
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 224.23 132.35
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 40.88 34.08
Silberbarren 1000 g divers - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 1’237.01 1’048.51

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
Goldpreis mit neuem Rekordhoch
Zinspolitik im Fokus: Moderate Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Trotz Druck auf SAP-Aktie: Analyst Jefferies bleibt bei "Buy"
JPMorgan sieht Risiken durch US-Zinssenkung und rät zu Alternativanlage
Zinspolitik im Fokus: Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas fester -- Chinas Börsen letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Goldpreis setzt Rekordrally fort
SMA Solar Aktie News: SMA Solar gewinnt am Dienstagmittag
Microsoft-Aktie mit Minus: Anleger werden mit höherer Dividende belohnt

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}