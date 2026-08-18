AI Could Make Big Oil Even Bigger

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Der heimische Markt beendete den Handel am Dienstag knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich schwächer. Mit Abgaben zeigte sich die Wall Street am Dienstag. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am zweiten Handelstag der Woche in unterschiedliche Richtungen.