AMINA Bank: Staking: The Foundation of Modern Blockchain Infrastructure 

Staking has become a foundational mechanism in the design of modern blockchain networks. Rather than serving as an auxiliary feature or optional enhancement, staking is embedded directly into protocol architecture and plays a central role in how decentralised systems achieve security, coordination, and operational continuity.

For institutional participants, staking is best understood as protocol participation rather than a purely financial activity. It represents engagement with blockchain infrastructure at its most fundamental level, where economic alignment (Proof of Stake) replaces physical resource expenditure (Proof of Work) as the basis for network security.

This article provides a structural and non-promotional examination of staking. It is intended to support informed understanding rather than participation decisions. The focus is placed on protocol mechanics, economic logic, yield formation, governance considerations, regulatory alignment, and institutional risk management considerations.

Disclaimer

