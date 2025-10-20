Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’635 -0.1%  SPI 17’369 0.0%  Dow 46’707 1.1%  DAX 24’259 1.8%  Euro 0.9226 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’681 1.3%  Gold 4’356 2.5%  Bitcoin 87’668 1.7%  Dollar 0.7922 -0.1%  Öl 60.9 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Warum Elon Musk selbst bei Rückschlägen verdienen könnte
Ausblick: Philip Morris stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Stablecoin-Chaos um PayPal: Wie ein Bug 300 Billionen Token erzeugte
Ausblick: UniCredit stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
OpenAI-Deal mit AMD: Das überrascht selbst den NVIDIA-Chef
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Zions Bancorporation Aktie 987840 / US9897011071

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.10.2025 00:47:31

Zions Bancorp Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

Zions Bancorporation
44.26 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $221 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $204 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $672 million from $620 million last year.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $221 Mln. vs. $204 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $672 Mln vs. $620 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Zions Bancorporation

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?