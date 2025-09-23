Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Worthington Enterprises Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $34.82 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $24.01 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Worthington Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.25 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $303.71 million from $257.31 million last year.

Worthington Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.82 Mln. vs. $24.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $303.71 Mln vs. $257.31 Mln last year.

