WeRide Expands Strategic Partnership With Tencent Cloud To Accelerate Robotaxi Commercialization

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’841 -0.9%  SPI 17’921 -0.2%  Dow 46’678 -1.6%  DAX 23’590 -0.2%  Euro 0.9050 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’749 -0.8%  Gold 5’092 -1.3%  Bitcoin 55’027 0.2%  Dollar 0.7856 0.6%  Öl 100.5 7.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Accelleron Industries116936091ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Idorsia36346343Givaudan1064593Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
PayPal-Aktie im Schaufenster: Kursverfall lockt Stripe und andere Giganten an
Strategischer Rückzug: Chef von NVIDIA-Aktie Huang stoppt Milliarden-Fluss an OpenAI und Anthropic
KI-Blase: JPMorgan empfiehlt ETFs statt Aktien von NVIDIA und Co.
Warren Buffetts Wette auf die "Sogo Shosha": So performen die Japan-Investments von Berkshire Hathaway
Aktien von Tesla, BYD und Rivian im Fokus - Helfen die steigenden Ölpreise den E-Auto-Herstellern?
Suche...
eToro entdecken

WildHorse Resource Development Aktie 34618504 / US96812T1025

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.03.2026 03:54:42

WeRide Expands Strategic Partnership With Tencent Cloud To Accelerate Robotaxi Commercialization

(RTTNews) - WeRide (WRD) announced an expanded strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing brand under Tencent Group.

Starting today, WeRide's Robotaxis will be integrated into the Tencent Mobility Service mini program on WeChat, enabling users to book and pay for rides directly without needing additional apps.

By tapping into the high-traffic Tencent Mobility Service mini program, WeRide's Robotaxis gain access to a broad base of WeChat users and integrate more closely with daily travel scenarios. WeChat's ecosystem traffic is expected to translate into steady demand, accelerating WeRide's large-scale Robotaxi commercialization and progress toward per-vehicle profitability.

Following the launch on WeChat, WeRide's Robotaxi service will also be available on Tencent Maps, further expanding autonomous ride-hailing options. Currently, users in Guangzhou are the first to experience the service, with plans to gradually expand availability to additional cities. Booking is simple: users open WeChat, tap Me ? Services ? Tencent Mobility Service, enter pickup and drop-off points, and select Autonomous Driving ? WeRide when a nearby Robotaxi stop is available.

Globally, WeRide is integrating into top mobility platforms at an industry-leading pace. Its Robotaxi fleet is already connected with Uber, Southeast Asia's Grab, the Middle East's TXAI platform, and will soon be available on the IOKI app in Zurich. The company has launched fully driverless commercial operations in Abu Dhabi and is conducting public operations, trial services, or autonomous testing in Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore, and Zurich, with fully driverless operations in Dubai set to launch soon.

WeRide's global Robotaxi fleet exceeded 1,023 vehicles in January 2026, and the company is steadily moving toward its goal of over 2,600 Robotaxis worldwide in 2026, with ambitions to reach tens of thousands by 2030.

Nachrichten zu WildHorse Resource Development Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu WildHorse Resource Development Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen