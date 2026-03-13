WeRide Expands Strategic Partnership With Tencent Cloud To Accelerate Robotaxi Commercialization

(RTTNews) - WeRide (WRD) announced an expanded strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing brand under Tencent Group.

Starting today, WeRide's Robotaxis will be integrated into the Tencent Mobility Service mini program on WeChat, enabling users to book and pay for rides directly without needing additional apps.

By tapping into the high-traffic Tencent Mobility Service mini program, WeRide's Robotaxis gain access to a broad base of WeChat users and integrate more closely with daily travel scenarios. WeChat's ecosystem traffic is expected to translate into steady demand, accelerating WeRide's large-scale Robotaxi commercialization and progress toward per-vehicle profitability.

Following the launch on WeChat, WeRide's Robotaxi service will also be available on Tencent Maps, further expanding autonomous ride-hailing options. Currently, users in Guangzhou are the first to experience the service, with plans to gradually expand availability to additional cities. Booking is simple: users open WeChat, tap Me ? Services ? Tencent Mobility Service, enter pickup and drop-off points, and select Autonomous Driving ? WeRide when a nearby Robotaxi stop is available.

Globally, WeRide is integrating into top mobility platforms at an industry-leading pace. Its Robotaxi fleet is already connected with Uber, Southeast Asia's Grab, the Middle East's TXAI platform, and will soon be available on the IOKI app in Zurich. The company has launched fully driverless commercial operations in Abu Dhabi and is conducting public operations, trial services, or autonomous testing in Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore, and Zurich, with fully driverless operations in Dubai set to launch soon.

WeRide's global Robotaxi fleet exceeded 1,023 vehicles in January 2026, and the company is steadily moving toward its goal of over 2,600 Robotaxis worldwide in 2026, with ambitions to reach tens of thousands by 2030.