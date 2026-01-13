Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’425 0.0%  SPI 18’499 0.0%  Dow 49’590 0.2%  DAX 25’405 0.6%  Euro 0.9298 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’016 0.3%  Gold 4’587 -0.2%  Bitcoin 73’182 0.7%  Dollar 0.7976 0.0%  Öl 64.2 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Ausblick: JPMorgan Chase legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Citigroup legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Ausblick: Bank of America legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Delta Air Lines stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Wayfai a Aktie 25250210 / US94419L1017

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.01.2026 07:04:22

Wayfair Partners With Google On AI Commerce Protocol

Wayfai a
90.48 CHF -1.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W), an e-commerce company, on Tuesday said it is a foundational partner in Google's Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard enabling secure AI-driven discovery and checkout while keeping retailers as the merchant of record.

The company also said UCP will soon power a new checkout experience on eligible Google product listings in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app, allowing shoppers to complete purchases directly from Wayfair without leaving Google during the research phase.

The company will remain the merchant of record, ensuring consistent pricing, fulfillment, and customer support.

Wayfair said the initiative supports ongoing investments in AI-powered discovery, including Muse and the Discover tab, to make home shopping more intuitive and personalized across its product range.

On Monday, Wayfair had closed at $114.84, 1.09 cents lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight trading, the stock traded 0.58 cents higher before ending the trade at $115.42.