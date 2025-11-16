VinFast signs MOUs with Indonesia’s leading banks and finance companies to accelerate green transformation



JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 November 2025 - VinFast has signed a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Indonesia's leading financial institutions to strengthen cooperation in promoting the country's green mobility transition. The signings mark a significant milestone in VinFast's market expansion strategy in Indonesia and reaffirm the Company's strong commitment to enabling Southeast Asian consumers to switch to electric vehicles with ease and confidence.



Representatives of VinFast Indonesia and financial partners at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony.

Specifically, VinFast signed MoUs with some of Indonesia's leading banking and financial institutions, including PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk, PT Bank Woori Saudara Indonesia, PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance, PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, PT Maybank Indonesia Finance, and PT Sunindo Kookmin Best Finance.



Under the MoU, VinFast and its financial partners will enhance strategic cooperation across multiple areas. Initially, the parties will work closely together on joint communication and marketing initiatives while standardizing operational coordination processes. This will help streamline credit assessment and approval procedures, shorten processing times, and deliver a smoother, more efficient experience for customers.



Another key focus of the collaboration is to remove financial barriers for car buyers, making electric vehicle ownership more accessible to Indonesian consumers. The partner finance companies have committed to developing attractive loan programs offering competitive interest rates, low down payment options, and simplified, fast-track credit approval processes. These initiatives are expected to significantly expand VinFast's customer base and support sales growth in the coming period.



In particular, the parties have agreed to jointly design tailored financial products for VinFast's two flexible ownership models: The Battery-Included plan and the Battery Subscription plan. This initiative underscores the partners' shared commitment to developing financial solutions suited to diverse customer needs, from individual buyers to corporate clients, and enhancing access to sustainable mobility options.



Additionally, VinFast and its partners will explore integrating automotive insurance products, extended warranty packages, and financial aftersales services, thereby creating a comprehensive ecosystem of customer-focused financial solutions.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, emphasized: "We are honored to collaborate with Indonesia's most reputable banks and finance partners to bring customers convenient, competitive, and comprehensive financial solutions. This partnership is not only an important step in our business strategy but also a testament to VinFast's 'Customer-Centric' philosophy and our commitment to accelerating the green transition in what we proudly call our 'second home market.'"



Since entering the Indonesian market, VinFast has quickly established itself as a pioneer in the country's EV sector. The Company is preparing to launch operations at its Subang assembly plant, a strategic step toward strengthening local production capacity and meeting growing market demand. In parallel, VinFast has introduced a diverse range of smart, modern electric vehicles, from VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF e34 to VF 7, designed to meet the mobility needs of urban users.



At the same time, VinFast continues to expand its network of dealers, service centers, and financial partners, offering flexible sales programs, attractive aftersales policies, and convenient financing options, including its breakthrough battery subscription policy and industry-leading 90% resale value guarantee.

