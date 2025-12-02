Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’936 0.7%  SPI 17’751 0.5%  Dow 47’429 0.3%  DAX 23’716 0.5%  Euro 0.9345 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’694 0.5%  Gold 4’226 -0.2%  Bitcoin 71’210 2.5%  Dollar 0.8042 0.0%  Öl 62.8 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882
Top News
MongoDB-Aktie zieht kräftig en: MongoDB erhöht Jahresziele nach solider Quartalsbilanz
Beyond Meat-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Spekulationen um Short Squeeze
TotalEnergies-Aktie steigt: Projekt in Mosambik - Partner stellen zusätzliches Kapital bereit
Ausblick: C3.ai gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Infineon-Aktie fester: Verlängerung des Vertrags von Vorständin Reichart
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Village Super Marke a Aktie 983540 / US9271074091

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.12.2025 15:27:47

Village Super Market, Inc. Profit Drops In Q1

Village Super Marke a
29.40 EUR -1.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.00 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $12.80 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $582.59 million from $557.69 million last year.

Village Super Market, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.00 Mln. vs. $12.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $582.59 Mln vs. $557.69 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Village Super Market IncShs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten