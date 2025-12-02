Village Super Market, Inc. Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.00 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $12.80 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $582.59 million from $557.69 million last year.

Village Super Market, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

