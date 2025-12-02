Village Super Marke a Aktie 983540 / US9271074091
02.12.2025 15:27:47
Village Super Market, Inc. Profit Drops In Q1
(RTTNews) - Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $12.00 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $12.80 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $582.59 million from $557.69 million last year.
Village Super Market, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $12.00 Mln. vs. $12.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $582.59 Mln vs. $557.69 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Village Super Market IncShs -A-
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.