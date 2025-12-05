Unum Group Board Approves To Buy Back Up To $1 Bln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) announced that its board has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock from time to time beginning on January 1, 2026. The company's current share repurchase program will continue in effect through December 31, 2025, at which time the current program will terminate and all subsequent repurchases will take place under the new program.