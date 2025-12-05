Unum Group Aktie 822820 / US91529Y1064
05.12.2025 02:46:41
Unum Group Board Approves To Buy Back Up To $1 Bln Of Common Stock
Unum Group
58.61 CHF -0.38%
(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) announced that its board has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock from time to time beginning on January 1, 2026. The company's current share repurchase program will continue in effect through December 31, 2025, at which time the current program will terminate and all subsequent repurchases will take place under the new program.
Nachrichten zu Unum Group
01.12.25
|S&P 500-Wert Unum Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Unum Group von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
24.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Unum Group-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Unum Group-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
17.11.25