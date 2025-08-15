|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
15.08.2025 15:01:24
u-blox confirms talks with Advent International on potential cooperation
|
u-blox AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Thalwil, Switzerland – August 15, 2025 – In response to media reports, u-blox Holding AG (“u-blox”) (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, confirms that it is currently negotiating with Advent International, L.P. a possible transaction involving a takeover of u-blox. Whether a transaction will materialize is open at this stage.
Further announcements will be made by u-blox if, when and as required.
For further information, please contact:
About u-blox
To learn more, visit our website or follow us on social media – X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram – for an even more precise future.
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2184688
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2184688 15-Aug-2025 CET/CEST
