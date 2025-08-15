Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.08.2025 15:01:24

u-blox confirms talks with Advent International on potential cooperation

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
u-blox confirms talks with Advent International on potential cooperation

15-Aug-2025 / 15:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Thalwil, Switzerland – August 15, 2025In response to media reports, u-blox Holding AG (“u-blox”) (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, confirms that it is currently negotiating with Advent International, L.P. a possible transaction involving a takeover of u-blox. Whether a transaction will materialize is open at this stage.

Further announcements will be made by u-blox if, when and as required.

<div>  <!-- sh_cad_3 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">For further information, please contact:</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_4 --></p> <p> </p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td><span><strong><span>Investor Relations</span></strong></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><span>Rafael Duarte</span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><span>Phone: +41 43 547 06 93</span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><a href="mailto:rafael.duarte@u-blox.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>rafael.duarte@u-blox.com</span></a></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr></tbody></table></div> </div><div id="d51c1b9c-11a8-45f5-8306-fc04f17badfe" markup="footer"><!-- sh_cad_5 --><p><b><span><span><span><span>About u-blox</span></span></span></span></b><br/><span><span><span><span>u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.</span></span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <p><span><span><span><span lang="EN-GB"><span>To learn more, visit our </span></span><span>website</span><span lang="EN-GB"><span> or </span></span><span>follow us on social media – X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram – for an even more precise future.</span></span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_7 --></p> </div><div id="3d2e180b-fa96-4e68-b8b7-8281e255582d" markup="disclaimer"><p><span><span><strong>Disclaimer</strong><br/> This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
 Zürcherstrasse 68
 8800 Thalwil
 Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: ir@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2184688

End of Announcement EQS News Service

2184688  15-Aug-2025 CET/CEST 