20.10.2025 17:28:15

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.93 USD 3.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

20-Oct-2025 / 16:28 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DATE: October 20, 2025

 

Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables in the amount of TL 249.638.594,72 which is the sum of principal amount and accrued contractual interest arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with their accrued interest as of October 1, 2025, to Galata Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 38.000.000,00.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 405631
EQS News ID: 2215750

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

