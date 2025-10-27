Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.10.2025 17:10:36

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Bank International N.V., subsidiary of Our Bank

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.10 USD 4.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Bank International N.V., subsidiary of Our Bank

27-Oct-2025 / 16:10 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Bank International N.V., subsidiary of Our Bank

DATE: October 27, 2025

 

It was resolved by our Bank’s Board of Directors that the existing capital of Garanti Bank International N.V., established in the Netherlands and a fully owned subsidiary of our Bank, be increased with an amount of EUR 250,000,000 and the Head Office be authorized to conduct necessary acts in this regard. Consequently, the capital increase payment has been made.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 406351
EQS News ID: 2219316

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service