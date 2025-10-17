Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Truist Financial Corporation Aktie 51326242 / US89832Q1094

17.10.2025 12:40:21

Truist Financial Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Truist Financial Corporation
33.25 CHF -1.40%
(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.348 billion, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $1.336 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.348 billion or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $5.238 billion from $5.140 billion last year.

Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.348 Bln. vs. $1.336 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $5.238 Bln vs. $5.140 Bln last year.