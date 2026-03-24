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Trend Micro Aktie 933579 / JP3637300009

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24.03.2026 04:30:12

Trend Micro’s Enterprise Business is now TrendAI™

Trend Micro
29.48 EUR 1.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 24/03/2026 / 04:30 CET/CEST

New identity for solving enterprise challenges reflects company's evolution and AI leadership

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) today announced that its enterprise cybersecurity business will now operate under the name TrendAI™, reflecting its evolution as AI becomes the next compute layer for the enterprise. This aligns with the company's focus on solving real-world security challenges with cyber risk managed as a core business priority.

As organizations redesign operations around AI, autonomous systems, and data-driven decision-making, security must evolve as well. TrendAI™ reflects the expanding attack surface from protecting infrastructure and applications to governing how AI systems act, connect, and make decisions across the enterprise.

TrendAI™'s approach to AI security is grounded in four core principles: gaining visibility into AI usage, systems and agents interact across environments, understanding the context and intent behind those interactions, enforcing policy and control over usage and agent-driven actions, and introducing human oversight at critical decision points.

Eva Chen, CEO of Trend Micro: "TrendAI™ reflects our conviction that security must evolve as quickly as the technology it protects. Enterprises are redesigning how work gets done around AI, data, and agentic systems. Our role is to ensure they can do so with confidence, control, and resilience built in from the start."

The new identity marks the company's evolution from a portfolio of industry-leading products to a unified, enterprise AI cybersecurity platform. TrendAI Vision One™ is recognized as a leader across cloud, endpoint, network and threat detection by analyst firms like Gartner, IDC, and Forrester. The new brand aligns how TrendAI™ builds and delivers security solutions with how modern enterprises manage cyber risk - extending beyond infrastructure protection to governing AI-driven systems and decisions.

Rachel Jin, CPBO and Head of TrendAI™: "This is a fundamentally new way of approaching cybersecurity. As AI systems take on more responsibility, security must evolve from reacting to events to understanding intent and governing machine-driven actions. TrendAI™ is built for how our customers are operating today- combining decades of threat intelligence with real-world experience to help organizations reduce risk, move faster, and operate securely at machine speed."

As part of this next chapter, TrendAI™ is also introducing and expanding several strategic initiatives:

  • TrendAI™ AI Security Brief: A new podcast series delivering timely, real-world stories at the intersection of AI and security.
  • TrendAI Spark: A flagship global events ecosystem, bringing together customers, partners, and the broader technology community to examine how AI is reshaping security, risk, and leadership decision-making.
  • S-RM Partnership: Expands TrendAI™ partner ecosystem through a global incident response and cyber risk advisory partner embedded in post-breach workflows, helping organizations transition from containment to long-term risk reduction and security strategy.
  • HackerVerse collaboration: Independent adversarial testing powered by autonomous AI agents executing real MITRE ATT&CK techniques, continuously validating detection efficacy through measurable, proof-based results.


Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendai #trendaivisionone #visionone #cybersecurity

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, a global leader in AI security, empowers enterprises to innovate fearlessly by securing AI, cloud, networks, endpoints, and data across the modern attack surface. At the core is TrendAI Vision One™, a unified cybersecurity platform that centralizes cyber risk exposure management and security operations to protect the entire AI lifecycle from infrastructure to models to users. The platform is fueled by world-class threat intelligence and insights that protect organizations from hundreds of millions of threats every day. With 6,000 TrendAI™ experts across 75 countries, TrendAI™ empowers security leaders to stay ahead of threats, driving proactive security outcomes across the entire attack surface. This includes critical environments like AWS, Google, and Microsoft. AI Fearlessly.

225647
News Source: TrendAI

24/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen David Kunz und François Bloch mit Giulio Vitarelli, CEO des VZ Vermögenszentrums, über den Erfolg der VZ, den Unterschied zu klassischen Banken, die Rolle von unabhängiger Beratung und die Zukunft der Finanzbranche.

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Warum die VZ seit Jahren stark wächst
Was das Geschäftsmodell von Banken und Versicherungen unterscheidet
Weshalb unabhängige Honorarberatung für viele Kundinnen und Kunden attraktiver wird
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Welche Rolle Deutschland, Pensionierung und Demografie für das Wachstum spielen
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Ein spannendes CEO-Interview über Pensionierung, Vermögensaufbau, ETFs, Beratung, KI und die Zukunft der VZ-Aktie.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ

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