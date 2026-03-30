Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



30-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000

Highest price paid per share: 451.20p

Lowest price paid per share: 446.20p

Volume weighted average price paid: 448.7134p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,893,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,152,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Additionally, the Company also announces that it intends to make use of the FCA's updated notification deadline under UKLR 9.6.6R, which permits post-trade notifications of purchases of own shares to be made no later than the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution. Accordingly, the Company will move from daily to weekly market notifications in respect of shares purchased under the programme.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 307 449.60 08:27:26 00079898616TRLO0 XLON 110 449.60 08:39:28 00079898884TRLO0 XLON 357 449.60 08:39:28 00079898885TRLO0 XLON 177 447.00 09:30:00 00079900400TRLO0 XLON 97 447.00 09:30:00 00079900401TRLO0 XLON 12 447.00 09:30:00 00079900402TRLO0 XLON 444 447.00 09:30:03 00079900403TRLO0 XLON 800 450.00 10:00:29 00079901159TRLO0 XLON 688 451.00 10:10:30 00079901419TRLO0 XLON 708 451.20 10:10:30 00079901420TRLO0 XLON 102 449.60 11:20:17 00079903070TRLO0 XLON 587 449.60 11:20:17 00079903071TRLO0 XLON 832 448.60 11:47:59 00079903511TRLO0 XLON 26 448.80 12:43:44 00079904694TRLO0 XLON 185 448.80 12:43:44 00079904695TRLO0 XLON 81 448.80 12:43:44 00079904696TRLO0 XLON 9 448.80 12:43:44 00079904697TRLO0 XLON 53 448.80 12:43:44 00079904698TRLO0 XLON 14 448.80 12:43:44 00079904699TRLO0 XLON 50 448.80 12:43:44 00079904700TRLO0 XLON 100 448.80 12:43:44 00079904701TRLO0 XLON 12 448.80 12:43:44 00079904702TRLO0 XLON 68 448.80 12:43:44 00079904703TRLO0 XLON 149 448.80 12:43:44 00079904704TRLO0 XLON 1 450.20 12:58:46 00079905004TRLO0 XLON 17 450.20 13:00:43 00079905022TRLO0 XLON 718 450.20 13:00:43 00079905023TRLO0 XLON 88 449.00 13:06:16 00079905210TRLO0 XLON 618 449.00 13:06:16 00079905211TRLO0 XLON 373 450.00 13:31:10 00079906088TRLO0 XLON 395 450.00 13:31:10 00079906089TRLO0 XLON 710 449.80 13:32:02 00079906110TRLO0 XLON 784 448.00 13:53:32 00079907077TRLO0 XLON 737 447.20 13:57:59 00079907198TRLO0 XLON 667 446.60 14:08:45 00079907572TRLO0 XLON 266 447.40 14:27:23 00079908195TRLO0 XLON 89 447.40 14:27:23 00079908196TRLO0 XLON 301 447.40 14:27:23 00079908197TRLO0 XLON 721 448.00 14:38:21 00079908529TRLO0 XLON 319 448.00 14:44:47 00079908730TRLO0 XLON 392 448.00 14:44:47 00079908731TRLO0 XLON 787 449.20 14:51:16 00079908951TRLO0 XLON 493 448.60 14:51:43 00079908959TRLO0 XLON 220 448.60 14:51:43 00079908960TRLO0 XLON 346 449.00 15:06:37 00079909774TRLO0 XLON 379 449.00 15:06:37 00079909775TRLO0 XLON 345 448.00 15:17:39 00079910320TRLO0 XLON 326 448.00 15:17:39 00079910324TRLO0 XLON 237 448.00 15:17:39 00079910325TRLO0 XLON 488 448.00 15:17:39 00079910339TRLO0 XLON 651 448.60 15:29:11 00079911301TRLO0 XLON 350 449.60 15:47:17 00079912277TRLO0 XLON 380 449.60 15:47:17 00079912278TRLO0 XLON 790 448.80 15:53:00 00079912539TRLO0 XLON 727 446.20 16:07:37 00079913622TRLO0 XLON 317 446.20 16:15:23 00079914607TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Joshua Hughes

Liam Kingsmill

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.