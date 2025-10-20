Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

20.10.2025 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
4.42 EUR -1.34%
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

20-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

398.80p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

387.20p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

393.8655p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,440,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,605,596.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 17/10/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 393.8655

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

                                                    537

398.80

 15:19:26

00030244830TRDU0

XLON

                                                    500

398.00

 15:00:02

00030244649TRDU0

XLON

                                                    500

398.00

 15:00:02

00030244650TRDU0

XLON

                                                    287

398.00

 15:00:02

00030244651TRDU0

XLON

                                                    956

397.60

 13:39:34

00030244097TRDU0

XLON

                                                    602

397.60

 15:34:37

00030245056TRDU0

XLON

                                                    175

397.60

 16:24:39

00030245817TRDU0

XLON

                                                    596

397.60

 16:24:39

00030245818TRDU0

XLON

                                                    586

397.20

 14:33:21

00030244377TRDU0

XLON

                                                      58

397.20

 16:19:24

00030245725TRDU0

XLON

                                                    500

397.20

 16:19:24

00030245726TRDU0

XLON

                                                        6

397.20

 16:19:24

00030245727TRDU0

XLON

                                                    585

396.60

 13:57:18

00030244156TRDU0

XLON

                                                    462

396.60

 14:33:21

00030244378TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,321

396.40

 15:56:06

00030245472TRDU0

XLON

                                                      14

396.00

 08:11:08

00030241220TRDU0

XLON

                                                      18

396.00

 08:11:08

00030241221TRDU0

XLON

                                                      18

396.00

 08:11:08

00030241222TRDU0

XLON

                                                      20

396.00

 08:11:08

00030241223TRDU0

XLON

                                                    137

396.00

 08:11:08

00030241224TRDU0

XLON

                                                        5

396.00

 08:11:08

00030241225TRDU0

XLON

                                                        1

396.00

 08:11:08

00030241226TRDU0

XLON

                                                        1

396.00

 08:11:08

00030241227TRDU0

XLON

                                                      11

396.00

 08:11:08

00030241228TRDU0

XLON

                                                    324

396.00

 08:11:08

00030241229TRDU0

XLON

                                                    713

394.20

 13:02:55

00030243810TRDU0

XLON

                                                      84

392.00

 08:43:44

00030241462TRDU0

XLON

                                                    942

392.00

 08:43:44

00030241463TRDU0

XLON

                                                      18

390.20

 10:40:26

00030242375TRDU0

XLON

                                                    608

390.20

 10:40:26

00030242376TRDU0

XLON

                                                    559

389.80

 10:12:30

00030241920TRDU0

XLON

                                                    625

389.00

 09:09:26

00030241575TRDU0

XLON

                                                    532

388.60

 10:53:12

00030242626TRDU0

XLON

                                                    163

388.60

 11:31:10

00030243020TRDU0

XLON

                                                    358

388.60

 11:31:10

00030243021TRDU0

XLON

                                                    559

388.40

 10:53:12

00030242627TRDU0

XLON

                                                    556

388.20

 09:44:44

00030241782TRDU0

XLON

                                                    448

387.60

 11:47:26

00030243141TRDU0

XLON

                                                    132

387.60

 11:47:26

00030243142TRDU0

XLON

                                                    483

387.20

 12:14:33

00030243533TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Georgia Way

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
