TIM Group Posts FY Profit

(RTTNews) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK), formerly known as Telecom Italia SpA, reported that its net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company for fiscal year 2025 was 297 million euros compared to a net loss of 610 million euros in 2024.

The Group's net result for 2025, before minority interests, was positive at 519 million euros, compared to a loss of 364 million euros the previous year, and benefits from non-recurring income totaling 157 million euros.

Annual group revenues were 13.7 billion euros, an increase of 2.7% from prior year.

TIM S.p.A., on the other hand, made a net loss of 155 million euros, a sharp improvement compared to a loss of 1.2 billion euros in 2024.

