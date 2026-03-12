Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’959 -0.8%  SPI 17’959 -0.9%  Dow 47’417 -0.6%  DAX 23’640 -1.4%  Euro 0.9023 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’795 -0.7%  Gold 5’159 -0.6%  Bitcoin 54’932 0.9%  Dollar 0.7810 0.0%  Öl 92.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Lufthansa667979Roche1203204UBS24476758Sika41879292ABB1222171Lockheed Martin351011Richemont21048333
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von Tesla, BYD und Rivian im Fokus - Helfen die steigenden Ölpreise den E-Aauto-Herstellern?
KI-Chip-Wettrennen: So sieht ein UBS-Analyst die Aktien von NVIDIA, Micron und AMD
Warren Buffetts Wette auf die "Sogo Shosha": So performen die Japan-Investments von Berkshire Hathaway
Ausblick: Hannover Rück informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Siltronic verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
12.03.2026 03:24:23

TIM Group Posts FY Profit

(RTTNews) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK), formerly known as Telecom Italia SpA, reported that its net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company for fiscal year 2025 was 297 million euros compared to a net loss of 610 million euros in 2024.

The Group's net result for 2025, before minority interests, was positive at 519 million euros, compared to a loss of 364 million euros the previous year, and benefits from non-recurring income totaling 157 million euros.

Annual group revenues were 13.7 billion euros, an increase of 2.7% from prior year.

TIM S.p.A., on the other hand, made a net loss of 155 million euros, a sharp improvement compared to a loss of 1.2 billion euros in 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Woodward
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11.03.26 Wie lange wird der Konflikt dauern?
11.03.26 SMI mit verhaltener Erholung
11.03.26 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
11.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch
11.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Re-Break knapp verpasst
10.03.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Market® Index, DAX®, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’499.17 19.50 BMKSEU
Short 13’786.93 13.61 SRPB6U
Short 14’296.14 8.86 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 12’958.59 11.03.2026 17:30:50
Long 12’413.12 19.50 SYUBYU
Long 12’146.14 13.90 SZEBLU
Long 11’608.39 8.89 BBWS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger setzen Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag unter Druck
Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte und verkaufte Stanley Druckenmiller
Eskalation im Nahen Osten: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Kauf der Lürssen-Marinetochter abgeschlossen - auch TKMS, HENSOLDT und RENK im Blick
Barclays Capital gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Overweight
Ausblick: Schaeffler legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Beiersdorf-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Konzern plant Aktienrückkauf - Kaum Wachstum 2026
Iran-Krieg sorgt für hohe Nervosität am Aktienmarkt - Gold gesucht
Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.