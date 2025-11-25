Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.11.2025 03:25:07

Thermo Fisher Scientific Subsidiary Prices EUR 2.1 Bln Senior Notes Offering

Thermo Fisher Scientific
(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has priced an offering of 2.1 billion euros aggregate principal amount of euro-denominated notes, to be issued by Thermo Fisher Scientific (Finance I) B.V., its indirect, wholly owned finance subsidiary. The offering consists of 1.0 billion euros floating rate senior notes due 2027 and 1.1 billion euros 3.628% senior notes due 2035, each issued at 100.000% of their principal amount.

The offering is expected to close on or about December 1, 2025.

Thermo Fisher said it intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of companies or businesses, repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capital expenditures or the repurchase of its outstanding equity securities, or it may temporarily invest the net proceeds in short-term, liquid investments until they are used for their ultimate purpose.

