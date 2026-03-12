Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’841 -0.9%  SPI 17’921 -0.2%  Dow 46’745 -1.4%  DAX 23’590 -0.2%  Euro 0.9046 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’749 -0.8%  Gold 5’093 -1.3%  Bitcoin 54’908 0.0%  Dollar 0.7859 0.6%  Öl 101.1 8.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Richemont21048333SAP345952VAT31186490Logitech2575132
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Uber-Aktie schwächer: Robotaxi-Pakt mit Amazons Zoox
Goldmans Ölprognose: Steigt der Ölpreis auf 150 US-Dollar?
PayPay-Aktie mit Kurssprung: SoftBank-Fintech glänzt bei NASDAQ-Debüt
Hims & Hers-Aktie kann nach Novo-Nordisk-Einigung nicht weiter steigen
Aktien von Tesla, BYD und Rivian im Fokus - Helfen die steigenden Ölpreise den E-Auto-Herstellern?
Suche...
12.03.2026 19:21:00

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower On War Jitters, Trade Concerns

(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks opened on a weak note on Thursday and stayed that way right till the end of the day's session as rising concerns about growth and possibility of monetary tightening by central banks amid escalating tensions in the Middle East rendered the mood bearish.

Additionally, news about the US government launching probes into numerous trade partners, including Switzerland, after US President Trump's tariff policy faced legal setbacks last month, weighed on sentiment.

Last month, the US Supreme Court prohibited Trump from using another law to impose tariffs by decree. Following the Supreme Court judgement, Trump announced his intention to use other instruments to enforce his tariff policy.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday that the Section 301 unfair trade practices probe could lead to new levies against countries including Switzerland, China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea and Mexico by this summer.

The benchmark SMI, which scaled a low of 12,796.65 and a high of 12,909.99 intraday, settled with a loss of 116.43 points or 0.9% at 12,842.16.

Holcim shed 3.72% and Roche Holding ended lower by about 3.6%. Galderma Group lost 2.7%, Swiss Life Holding ended 2.3% down, and UBS Group drifted down by about 2.1%.

Sika, Alcon and Amrize lost 1.6%, 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. Lonza Group, Straumann Holding, Julius Baer, Kuehne + Nagel and Richemont ended lower by 0.6%-1.1%.

Lindt & Spruengli moved up 4%. Logitech International climbed nearly 2.5% and Givaudan gained 1.4%. Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re, Sandoz Group and Nestle gained 0.6%-0.9%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Woodward
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:50 Erdgas im Spannungsfeld: Geopolitische Krisen und Chancen für Anleger
14:49 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Schneider Electric SE
09:53 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt – Die Richtung stimmt/thyssenkrupp – Stahlharte Entscheidungen
09:29 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.03.2026
08:45 SMI-Korrektur noch nicht beendet
11.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’332.46 19.78 B8RSFU
Short 13’618.22 13.93 ST6BQU
Short 14’113.43 9.00 S7DB8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’841.32 12.03.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’275.23 19.94 S6EBMU
Long 11’976.41 13.79 SKIBKU
Long 11’465.58 8.94 SU9BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte und verkaufte Stanley Druckenmiller
Eskalation im Nahen Osten: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Kauf der Lürssen-Marinetochter abgeschlossen - auch TKMS, HENSOLDT und RENK im Blick
Barclays Capital gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Overweight
Ausblick: Schaeffler legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag
Beiersdorf-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Konzern plant Aktienrückkauf - Kaum Wachstum 2026
Iran-Krieg sorgt für hohe Nervosität am Aktienmarkt - Gold gesucht
Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.