Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’570 -0.6%  SPI 17’552 -0.6%  Dow 45’282 -1.5%  DAX 22’301 -1.4%  Euro 0.9191 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’506 -1.1%  Gold 4’523 2.5%  Bitcoin 52’506 -4.0%  Dollar 0.7984 0.5%  Öl 112.4 6.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Wie viel Anleger mit einem Investment in SHIBA INU von vor 5 Jahren verloren hätten
Chainlink: So lohnend wäre ein Investment von vor 3 Jahren gewesen
KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
60 Jahre Führung: Die unglaubliche Bilanz von Warren Buffett bei Berkshire Hathaway
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
27.03.2026 19:27:39

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Friday, in line with markets across Europe, as concerns about the conflict in the Middle East continued to force investors away from riskier assets.

A lack of positive progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks and worries about inflation and growth amid a surge in crude oil prices rendered the mood weak.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed weak right through the day's session, settled with a loss of 71.70 points or 0.57% at 12,570.26.

VAT Group ended down by 4.2%. Swisscom and Logitech International closed lower by 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Kuehne + Nagel drifted down 2.6% and ABB settled 2.3% down.

Straumann Holding, Holcim, Amrize, SGS, Alcon, Julius Baer, Sika, Galderma Group and Richemont lost 1%-2%. Geberit, Parterns Group and UBS also closed weak.

Novartis announced that it has agreed to acquire Excellergy, Inc., a privately held biotech company developing next-generation anti-IgE therapies for allergic diseases. The Novartis stock closed lower by about 0.3%.

Swiss Re, Lindt & Spruengli, Givaudan and Nestle posted modest gains.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Talanax
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Parker Hannifin

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:32 SMI schlägt sich wacker
09:15 UBS Logo Regenerative Energie: Die Wende läuft
09:01 Marktüberblick: Porsche Holding schwächelt nach Zahlen
26.03.26 Julius Bär: 18.02% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swiss Re AG, VAT Group AG
26.03.26 Ein Markt, der zwischen Hoffnung und Verzweiflung schwankt
25.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’048.95 19.30 BO6SIU
Short 13’313.71 13.74 BR7STU
Short 13’800.55 8.97 SXEBNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’570.26 27.03.2026 17:30:45
Long 12’009.10 19.91 SRQB1U
Long 11’732.88 13.89 S7MBDU
Long 11’230.12 8.97 SQZBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Auftragschance für Rheinmetall und Indra: So entwickeln sich die Aktien von RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS
DEUTZ-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Nach Rekordjahr peilt der Motorenbauer weiteres Wachstum an
KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Steigende Ölpreise belasten US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Historischer Rückschlag: Microsoft-Aktie erlebt tiefsten Fall seit der Finanzkrise
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittag tiefer
Novartis-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Neuer Milliarden-Deal in der Immunologie?
UBS-Aktie schlussendlich tiefer: Auszahlungsstopp bei Immobilienfonds
Bitcoin unterschreitet wichtige 70'000 US-Dollar-Marke - auch Ether, XRP, Dogecoin & Co unter Druck

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 13/26
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 13/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.