SoFi Technologies Prices Public Offering Of About 54.55 Mln Shares At $27.50/shr

(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of about 54.55 million shares of its common stock at a price of $27.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company.

In addition, SoFi has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,181,818 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

SoFi intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to enhancing capital position, increasing optionality and enabling further efficiency of capital management, and funding incremental growth and business opportunities.