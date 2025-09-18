Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

Expressing optimism on India-U.S. trade deal talks, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that relations between the two countries remain positive and that all issues would be resolved satisfactorily.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around 0.4 percent each on Wednesday to extend gains for a second consecutive session, supported by optimism over U.S.-India trade negotiations.

The rupee gained 25 paise to close at 87.84 against the dollar, surpassing the 88-mark for the first time in three weeks ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.

Foreign investors were net sellers of shares to the tune of Rs 1,125 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,294 crore on a net basis, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mixed this morning as China's internet regulator banned domestic tech companies from purchasing Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D chips, escalating trade tensions ahead of Trump-Xi trade call scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, China's central bank has left the borrowing cost of its seven-day reverse repurchase agreements unchanged and injected 487 billion-yuan ($68.56 billion) worth of seven-day reverse repos through open market operations.

Gold held a decline after slipping from a new record high in the previous session. The dollar was steady after plunging to a 3-1/2-year low. Oil extended overnight losses after data showed an increase in U.S. fuel inventories.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending mixed overnight as the Fed delivered a 25-bps rate cut, citing a shift in the balance of risks, especially recent sluggishness in the labor market.

Initial enthusiasm waned and Treasury yields edged higher after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell termed the latest policy move as a "risk management cut," emphasizing it was not primarily aimed at addressing economic weakness and that the Fed is in a "meeting-by-meeting situation" regarding the outlook for interest rates.

The Dow rose 0.6 percent while the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent.

European stocks also ended mixed on Wednesday after the release of U.K. and euro area inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gave up early gains to finish marginally lower. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both inched up by 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 dipped 0.4 percent.