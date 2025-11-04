|
05.11.2025 00:33:08
Rally May Stall On Wednesday For Malaysia Shares
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 15 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,620-point plateau although it's likely to run out of steam on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on concerns that technology shares may be over bought. The European and U.S. markets were firmly under water and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.
The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the plantation stocks and industrials.
For the day, the index rose 1.08 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,623.50 after trading between 1,621.22 and 1,630.91. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail gained 0.32 percent, while AMMB Holdings climbed 1.04 percent, Celcomdigi rose 0.27 percent, CIMB Group soared 1.75 percent, Gamuda slumped 0.98 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.84 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.74 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rallied 1.06 percent, Maxis was up 0.26 percent, Nestle Malaysia eased 0.18 percent, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 3.56 percent, Petronas Dagangan added 0.36 percent, Petronas Gas advanced 0.87 percent, PPB Group surged 1.77 percent, Press Metal dropped 0.94 percent, Public Bank collected 0.47 percent, QL Resources improved 0.71 percent, RHB Bank spiked 1.17 percent, Sime Darby skidded 0.97 percent, SD Guthrie sank 0.93 percent, Sunway shed 0.91 percent, Tenaga Nasional slipped 0.30 percent, YTL Corporation retreated 1.56 percent, YTL Power stumbled 1.76 percent and Maybank, MISC, MRDIY, Telekom Malaysia and Axiata were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day, ending near session lows.
The Dow dropped 251.44 points of 0.53 percent to finish at 47,085.24, while the NASDAQ plummeted 486.09 points or 2.04 percent to close at 23,348.64 and the S&P 500 sank 80.42 points or 1.17 percent to end at 6,771.55.
The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about the valuations of tech stocks, which have helped lead the markets to record highs amid optimism about artificial intelligence.
The weakness on Wall Street also came as Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon warned of a significant correction by the equity markets over the next 1-2 years.
Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday due to excess supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.44 or 0.72 percent at $60.61 per barrel.
Mut zur Börse: Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich?
💡 Mut zur Börse in der Vorsorge!
Im Gespräch mit Versicherungsexperte Christian Jetzer geht es um die wohl spannendste Frage der privaten Altersvorsorge:
👉 Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich?
Viele Schweizerinnen und Schweizer sparen weiterhin auf dem klassischen 3a-Sparkonto – trotz minimaler Zinsen und hoher Inflation. Christian Jetzer erklärt, warum Anlegen mit Wertschriften heute fast ein Muss ist, welche Renditechancen und Risiken bestehen und wie du Steuern sparen kannst.
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Dienstag im Handelsverlauf ins Plus vorarbeiten. Der deutsche Markt gab im Dienstagshandel derweil nach. An der Wall Street kam es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag abwärts.