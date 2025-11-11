Prokidney Corporation Registered Shs Aktie 120393556 / KYG7S53R1049
11.11.2025 04:09:16
PROKIDNEY CORP. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - PROKIDNEY CORP. (PROK) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled -$16.47 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$17.91 million, or -$0.14 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
PROKIDNEY CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$16.47 Mln. vs. -$17.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.12 vs. -$0.14 last year.
