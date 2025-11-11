Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’465 1.4%  SPI 17’179 1.2%  Dow 47’369 0.8%  DAX 23’960 1.7%  Euro 0.9304 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’664 1.8%  Gold 4’116 2.9%  Bitcoin 85’267 0.9%  Dollar 0.8051 -0.1%  Öl 63.9 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
NVIDIAs grösste Konkurrenten: Alphabet vs. Meta - Welche Aktie führt im KI-Wettrennen?
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Das lehrt die Vergangenheit über den Black Friday
Tesla-Aktie vor Durchbruch? Nächster Meilenstein in Sicht - Israel prüft Zulassung von FSD-System
Ausblick: SoftBank gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Prokidney Corporation Registered Shs Aktie 120393556 / KYG7S53R1049

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.11.2025 04:09:16

PROKIDNEY CORP. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PROKIDNEY CORP. (PROK) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$16.47 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$17.91 million, or -$0.14 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PROKIDNEY CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$16.47 Mln. vs. -$17.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.12 vs. -$0.14 last year.

Nachrichten zu Prokidney Corporation Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten