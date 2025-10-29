Old Dominion Freight Line Aktie 958822 / US6795801009
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
29.10.2025 12:15:51
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Q3 Income Declines, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $270.95 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $308.58 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $1.406 billion from $1.470 billion last year.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $270.95 Mln. vs. $308.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $1.406 Bln vs. $1.470 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
|
28.10.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Old Dominion Freight Line-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Old Dominion Freight Line von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
28.10.25
|Ausblick: Old Dominion Freight Line verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.25
|Börse New York in Grün: Letztendlich Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.ch)
|
23.10.25