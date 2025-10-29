Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Q3 Income Declines, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $270.95 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $308.58 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $1.406 billion from $1.470 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $270.95 Mln. vs. $308.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $1.406 Bln vs. $1.470 Bln last year.