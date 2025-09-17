Norwood Financial CorporationShs Aktie 559597 / US6695491075
17.09.2025 15:00:45
Norwood Financial Names Andrew Forte Chairman
(RTTNews) - Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) on Tuesday said Lewis Critelli has retired from the Board of Directors of the company and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, effective September 16.
The board named Vice Chairman Andrew Forte as Chairman of the Board, and Director Kevin Lamont as Vice Chairman.
Lewis Critelli, who was appointed Chairman in April 2022, retired as President and CEO of the company and bank in May 2022 after more than 40 years in banking.
Andrew Forte is President of Forte, Inc., which operates the Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Stroudsburg, Pa., and brings more than four decades of financial, accounting, and community leadership.
Kevin Lamont is President of Lamont Development Company, Inc., and has served on the board since 2011. and has more than 40 years of business and finance experience in the region.
The Board also appointed Marissa Nacinovich and James Shook as new directors.
On Tuesday, Norwood Financial Corp closed trading, 0.57% higher at $26.64 on the Nasdaq.
