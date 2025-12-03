Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'858 -0.3%  SPI 17'677 -0.2%  Dow 47'883 0.9%  DAX 23'694 -0.1%  Euro 0.9331 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'695 0.2%  Gold 4'203 -0.1%  Bitcoin 74'903 2.1%  Dollar 0.7996 -0.4%  Öl 62.7 0.5% 
Synthetische ETFs: Welche regulatorischen Risiken Anleger kennen sollten
Tesla-Aktie: Starker Preisverfall bei Model 3 und Y verunsichert Anleger
KI-Hype um NVIDIA & Co.: Warum ein anderer Tech-CEO bewusst dagegen hält - und damit Erfolg hat
Enthüllung des Bitcoin-Gründers Satoshi? Experten sehen überraschende Parallelen zu Jack Dorsey
Aktien von Aumovio und TKMS neu im MDAX: Zahlreiche Indexanpassungen
04.12.2025 00:19:23

Nikkei May Reclaim 50,000-Point Level On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 560 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 49,860-point plateau and it may pick up steam on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses was mild upside and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index rallied 561.28 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 49,864.68 after trading between 49,521.23 and 50,138.60. Among the actives, Nissan Motor tumbled 1.89 percent, while Mazda Motor added 0.63 percent, Toyota Motor retreated 1.31 percent, Honda Motor sank 0.76 percent, Softbank Group surged 6.38 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial tanked 2.12 percent, Mizuho Financial slumped 1.30 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial collected 0.30 percent, Mitsubishi Electric advanced 0.91 percent, Sony Group dropped 1.22 percent, Panasonic Holdings spiked 2.13 percent and Hitachi fell 0.33 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened in the red but quickly moved higher and continued to pick up speed through the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 408.44 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 47,882.90, while the NASDAQ added 40.42 points or 0.17 percent to close at 23,454.09 and the S&P 500 gained 20.35 points or 0.30 percent to end at 6,849.72.

The strength in the broader markets followed the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing an unexpected decrease by private sector employment in November.

The data added to recently renewed optimism that the Federal Reserve will once again lower interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 89.0 percent chance the Fed will cut rates by another quarter point next week.

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday as proposed Russia-Ukraine peace talks failed to deliver a breakthrough. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $0.23 or 0.39 percent at $58.87 per barrel.

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

03.12.25 SMI nimmt 13.000er-Marke ins Visier
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
03.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips drehen wieder nach oben
02.12.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
02.12.25 SGS stärkt Wachstum durch Akquisition
02.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
SMI-Kurs: 12’858.33 03.12.2025 17:30:48
Long 10’693.16 8.59 3SSMJU
Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Offenbar Verkauf von Blue Bottle Coffee geprüft
US-Rekordaufträge treiben RENK-Aktie nach oben - Rheinmetall & HENSOLDT ziehen mit
SMI nach Inflationszahlen letztlich schwächer -- DAX geht kaum verändert in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen schliessenhöher -- Anleger in Asien uneins - Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Alternative zu NVIDIA-Investment? - Deshalb könnte sich der SoundHound AI-Aktienkurs bis 2026 verdoppeln
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Definitive Nachlassstundung erhalten
Enthüllung des Bitcoin-Gründers Satoshi? Experten sehen überraschende Parallelen zu Jack Dorsey
Aktien von Warner Bros und Netflix uneins: Rennen um Medienkonzern geht offenbar weiter - Netflix weiter dabei
HUGO BOSS-Aktie bricht ein: Modekonzern stellt Anleger auf Übergangsjahr ein

Datum Titel
23:00 Trump will Kraftstoffvorgaben für Autos lockern
22:50 ROUNDUP: Royals zelebrieren deutsch-britische Freundschaft
22:49 KI-Nachfrage und Übernahme: Salesforce hebt Umsatzausblick an - Aktie legt zu
22:32 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung geht weiter - Zinshoffnung bleibt
22:26 INDEX-MONITOR: Zahlreiche Wechsel in MDax und SDax - Dax unverändert
22:23 Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung geht weiter - Zinshoffnung bleibt
21:49 Steinmeier: Partnerschaft mit London auf neue Grundlage stellen
22:04 Tesla-Aktie zieht an: Robotik-Gerüchte aus Washington befeuern den Kurs
21:23 Berichte: Hegseth könnte US-Soldaten gefährdet haben
21:11 Selenskyj: Bereiten Treffen in den USA vor