Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’613 -0.1%  SPI 17’346 -0.1%  Dow 46’925 0.5%  DAX 24’305 -0.1%  Euro 0.9228 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’677 -0.2%  Gold 4’036 -2.2%  Bitcoin 85’825 -0.8%  Dollar 0.7963 0.0%  Öl 62.5 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
UniCredit-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Gewinn in Q3 überraschend gesteigert
Basler Kantonalbank-Aktie fester: Bank Cler zahlt AT1-Anleihe zurück
HT5-Aktie springt an: Nachlassstundung aufgehoben - In Gesprächen für "Reverse Takeover"
Novartis-Aktie leichter: HSR-Freigabe für Übernahmeangebot an Tourmaline Bio - Fortschritte mit Cosentyx in der PMR-Behandlung
u-blox-Aktie: Weiterhin schwierige Marktbedingungen erwartet
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nebius Aktie 12955842 / NL0009805522

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.10.2025 14:00:03

Nebius Group N.V. announces date of third quarter 2025 results and conference call

Nebius
92.78 CHF -8.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V. announces date of third quarter 2025 results and conference call

22-Oct-2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nebius Group N.V. announces date of third quarter 2025 results and conference call

 

Amsterdam, October 22, 2025Nebius Group N.V. (“Nebius Group” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: NBIS) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, before market open.

Nebius Group will also hold a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Central European Time) on the same day. The registration link to access the webcast and its replay will be available on Nebius Group’s Investor Relations website at https://nebius.com/investor-hub.

 

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure for the global AI industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, Nebius Group has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius Group’s core business is an AI-native cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary software and hardware designed in-house, Nebius AI Cloud gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services, and tools they need to build, tune, and run their models.

Nebius Group also has additional businesses that operate under their own distinctive brands:

  • Avride — one of the most experienced teams developing autonomous driving technology for self-driving cars and delivery robots.
  • TripleTen — a leading edtech player in the US and certain other markets, re-skilling people for careers in tech.

Nebius Group also holds equity stakes in other businesses including ClickHouse and Toloka.

 

Contacts

Investor Relations: askIR@nebius.com

Media Relations: media@nebius.com

  


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2216902  22-Oct-2025 