Freddie Mac Aktie 929673 / US3134003017

13.11.2025 18:46:08

Mortgage Rates Remain Relatively Flat

Freddie Mac
7.15 EUR -3.38%
(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, remained relatively flat this week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.24% as of November 13, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.22%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.78%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.49%, down slightly from last week when it averaged 5.50%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.99%.

"Rates for the 30-year and the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage essentially remained flat this week, but we did see purchase activity increase, which is encouraging," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

