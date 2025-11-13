Mortgage Rates Remain Relatively Flat

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, remained relatively flat this week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.24% as of November 13, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.22%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.78%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.49%, down slightly from last week when it averaged 5.50%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.99%.

"Rates for the 30-year and the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage essentially remained flat this week, but we did see purchase activity increase, which is encouraging," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.