13.11.2025 18:46:08
Mortgage Rates Remain Relatively Flat
(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, remained relatively flat this week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).
The 30-year FRM averaged 6.24% as of November 13, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.22%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.78%.
The 15-year FRM averaged 5.49%, down slightly from last week when it averaged 5.50%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.99%.
"Rates for the 30-year and the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage essentially remained flat this week, but we did see purchase activity increase, which is encouraging," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.
Nachrichten zu Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.