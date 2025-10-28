Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’519 -0.4%  SPI 17’295 -0.3%  Dow 47’545 0.7%  DAX 24’309 0.3%  Euro 0.9261 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’711 0.6%  Gold 3’991 -2.2%  Bitcoin 90’821 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7950 -0.2%  Öl 65.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie: Musks xAI treibt Nachfrage nach High-End-Chips mit Milliardenvertrag an
So hilft die SWOT-Analyse lukrative Investmentchancen zu erkennen
Analyst sieht Amazon-Aktie als klaren Kauf vor den Quartalszahlen
Ausblick: Visa öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: PayPal veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Sanofi Aktie 699381 / FR0000120578

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.10.2025 03:29:35

Medidata And Sanofi Expand Collaboration To Advance Clinical Research Innovation

Sanofi
81.77 CHF 0.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and a leading provider of clinical trial solutions for the life sciences industry, announced an extension of its strategic partnership with Sanofi. Under the renewed agreement, Sanofi will adopt Medidata's Patient, Data, and Study Experiences to further its mission of accelerating innovation in clinical studies, bringing new therapies to market faster, and improving global health outcomes.

The Medidata Experiences offer AI-driven, platform-based solutions that streamline clinical workflows, replacing fragmented and standalone tools commonly used in the industry. By integrating these capabilities with Sanofi's pharmaceutical expertise, the collaboration aims to enhance the precision and impact of clinical trials while reducing operational silos, costs, and delays.

As part of the expanded partnership, Sanofi will leverage Medidata's leadership in decentralized clinical trials. Medidata will provide comprehensive consulting and end-to-end operational support to help execute more agile and patient-centric studies.