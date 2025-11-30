Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.11.2025 05:12:05

Massive Coupang Data Breach Exposes 33.7 Million Customers

Coupang
22.78 CHF 1.49%
(RTTNews) - Rising anxiety and frustration follow a massive data breach at e-commerce giant Coupang, which observers warn may have persisted for months.

On Saturday, the U.S.-listed company confirmed that personal information belonging to 33.7 million customers—nearly its entire user base—had been compromised. The leaked data includes names, phone numbers, email addresses, and delivery addresses. Coupang emphasized that payment information, credit card numbers, and login credentials were not affected, according to several media reports.

The company reportedly revealed that unauthorized access to delivery-related personal information began on June 24 via overseas servers. Coupang first discovered the breach on November 18 and notified authorities within two days. Initially, the company reported only about 4,500 affected accounts, but subsequent investigations uncovered the far larger scope.

On November 29, the Cyber Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency reportedly confirmed it had received a complaint from Coupang on November 25, listing the defendant as an "unidentified individual."

As investigations continue, the full extent of the damage may grow. Observers note that in similar cases, such as Lotte Card's September breach, initial denials were later overturned when sensitive financial data was confirmed compromised.