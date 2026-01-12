Masimo CorpShs Aktie 493578 / US5747951003
12.01.2026 16:02:45
Masimo Posts Preliminary Q4, FY25 Results
(RTTNews) - Masimo Corporation (MASI) on Monday shared preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and full year ending January 3, 2026, showing solid growth in its hospital monitoring segment.
They anticipate around $411 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, which is about a 12 percent increase compared to last year, or 11 percent when factoring in constant currency.
Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be over $1.54, accounting for the effects of new tariffs.
For the full year of 2025, Masimo is predicting revenue to be around $1.52 billion, marking roughly a 9 percent increase from the previous year.
MASI is currently trading at 138.24, down $0.68 or 0.49 percent on the Nasdaq
Nachrichten zu Masimo CorpShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.