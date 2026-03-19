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Logitech Aktie 2575132 / CH0025751329

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19.03.2026 04:11:47

Logitech Approves $1.4 Bln Share Buyback Program

Logitech
70.96 CHF -7.42%
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(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) announced that its board has approved a new three-year share buyback program, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $1.4 billion worth of its shares.

This latest program, combined with the $600 million buyback approved in March 2025, aligns with Logitech's previously stated intention to target $2 billion in share repurchases over a three-year period. The plan was first outlined during the company's 2025 Analyst and Investor Day.

The new buyback initiative is expected to commence in May 2026, pending approval from the Swiss Takeover Board and following the completion of Logitech's 2023 share buyback program.

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