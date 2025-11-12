Legend Biotech Corporation Aktie 54834759 / US52490G1022
12.11.2025 13:42:08
Legend Biotech Corporation Q3 Loss Decreases
(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) reported Loss for third quarter of -$39.69 million
The company's earnings came in at -$39.69 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$125.32 million, or -$0.34 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Legend Biotech Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$18.78 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 70.0% to $272.33 million from $160.21 million last year.
Legend Biotech Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$39.69 Mln. vs. -$125.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.34 last year. -Revenue: $272.33 Mln vs. $160.21 Mln last year.
