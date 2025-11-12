Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’772 0.6%  SPI 17’588 0.5%  Dow 47’928 1.2%  DAX 24’379 1.2%  Euro 0.9248 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’795 1.2%  Gold 4’136 0.2%  Bitcoin 83’851 1.8%  Dollar 0.7989 -0.2%  Öl 64.5 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Alcon43249246Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882
Top News
Highland Critical Minerals-Aktie mit sattem Kursplus: Explorations-Update gibt Rally weiteren Schwung
SNB-Aktie fester: SNB betont weiterhin hohe konjunktuelle Unsicherheiten
Ausblick: JD.com informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Wasserstoff und Clean Energy: Von der Vision zur Realität
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Legend Biotech Corporation Aktie 54834759 / US52490G1022

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.11.2025 13:42:08

Legend Biotech Corporation Q3 Loss Decreases

Legend Biotech Corporation
28.00 EUR 0.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) reported Loss for third quarter of -$39.69 million

The company's earnings came in at -$39.69 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$125.32 million, or -$0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Legend Biotech Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$18.78 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 70.0% to $272.33 million from $160.21 million last year.

Legend Biotech Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$39.69 Mln. vs. -$125.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.34 last year. -Revenue: $272.33 Mln vs. $160.21 Mln last year.